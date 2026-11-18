Tencent Q3 revenue up 8% to $31.1 billion, gaming slows
Tencent just reported an 8% jump in third-quarter revenue, hitting $31.1 billion, though that's a bit below what analysts expected.
The main reason? Its gaming business isn't growing as fast as before.
On the bright side, Tencent's cloud and fintech services got a solid boost from the rising demand for AI.
AI drives Tencent cloud, fintech growth
With more companies looking for AI solutions, Tencent's cloud unit saw strong growth this quarter.
CEO Ma Huateng shared that integrating AI across its platforms is paying off, helping fintech and business services climb by 9%.
Even with US chip restrictions and some international setbacks, Tencent is doubling down on investing in AI to stay ahead in the tech game.