Tensions rise at Tesla's Berlin factory as union push intensifies

IG Metall accuses Tesla of unfair treatment

IG Metall says Tesla isn't treating workers fairly—pointing to job cuts, lack of a labor agreement, and reports from some employees of discrimination and harassment.

Some staff feel management ignores their complaints, while others say pay is good.

Tesla's site director claims collective agreements would hurt competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has warned the company may halt further investment in the factory if the union gains majority influence.

The union is now considering legal action and wants local government to step in.