TeraWulf inks 20-year Anthropic deal for $19B Kentucky AI hub
Business
TeraWulf just scored a massive 20-year deal with Anthropic to build an AI data center in Kentucky, expected to bring in around $19 billion.
This new data hub, part of the Justified Data Campus, will power big AI systems with around 401 megawatts of capacity.
Investors noticed: TeraWulf's stock jumped over 16% after the news.
TeraWulf closes $3.2B bond funding ai
Shifting gears from crypto mining, TeraWulf is all in on building out AI infrastructure as demand for computing power explodes.
It is selling off a Texas project and putting that money into expanding its own campuses.
To back this big move, it recently completed a $3.2 billion bond sale: analysts are optimistic, pointing to strong AI demand and progress on the company's data center projects.