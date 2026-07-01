TeraWulf inks 20-year Anthropic deal for $19B Kentucky AI hub

TeraWulf closes $3.2B bond funding ai

Shifting gears from crypto mining, TeraWulf is all in on building out AI infrastructure as demand for computing power explodes.

It is selling off a Texas project and putting that money into expanding its own campuses.

To back this big move, it recently completed a $3.2 billion bond sale: analysts are optimistic, pointing to strong AI demand and progress on the company's data center projects.