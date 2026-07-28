Ternus pledges Apple entertainment expansion and Cook vows quality
John Ternus, who's set to become Apple's new CEO this September, says he's all in on growing Apple's entertainment game.
Since launching in 2019, Apple TV+ has dropped big hits like CODA and Ted Lasso, and Ternus promises, "We're just going to keep building on the momentum."
Outgoing CEO Tim Cook also reassured fans that quality will stay front and center during the leadership change.
Apple secures US Formula One rights
Apple isn't just sticking to shows and movies. They're pushing boundaries with projects like Brad Pitt's Formula One film, where they built custom cameras for a real racing vibe.
Plus, Apple TV now has exclusive US streaming rights for Formula One races and live updates through Apple News.
As Cook put it, "We'll do things... where we can innovate in a way that others might not be able to."