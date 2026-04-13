Tesco and Adobe to personalize shopping via AI, Clubcard data
Business
Tesco is teaming up with Adobe to make shopping more personal and engaging by using AI and Clubcard data.
The goal? To better understand what shoppers want, boost digital engagement, and offer deals that actually matter, all as part of Tesco's push to stay ahead in the digital age.
Tesco aims to refine promotions
By plugging AI into its Clubcard program (which already connects with more than 24 million UK households), Tesco hopes to refine promotions and connect more meaningfully with customers.
Becky Brock, Tesco group customer digital transformation director, said: "Working with Adobe, we can be even more responsive to the needs of shoppers."