Tesla caps employee generative AI spending at $200 per week
Starting July 6, Tesla employees can spend up to $200 per week on generative AI tools. This move comes after some engineers reportedly spent thousands of dollars each week using AI models.
The cap covers all tools on Tesla's internal Bottle Rocket platform, including OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Cursor, but beta versions of xAI's products are exempt.
Tesla seems keen to encourage Grok (from xAI) and Composer (from Cursor) models over rival options.
Tesla restricts access to external platforms
Tesla's new rule follows similar spending limits at big tech companies like Uber, Meta, and Amazon as everyone tries to keep AI costs in check.
Alongside the budget cap, Tesla is also tightening security by restricting access to external platforms and reminding employees not to upload sensitive information outside approved tools.