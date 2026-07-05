Tesla caps employee generative AI spending at $200 per week Business Jul 05, 2026

Starting July 6, Tesla employees can spend up to $200 per week on generative AI tools. This move comes after some engineers reportedly spent thousands of dollars each week using AI models.

The cap covers all tools on Tesla's internal Bottle Rocket platform, including OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, and Cursor, but beta versions of xAI's products are exempt.

Tesla seems keen to encourage Grok (from xAI) and Composer (from Cursor) models over rival options.