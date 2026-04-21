Tesla hires engineers across India for AI robotics and energy
Business
Tesla is going way beyond just electric cars in India. Now it is hiring for AI and hardware engineering roles across cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kochi, and Bengaluru.
The goal? To make India a key part of Tesla's global plans for AI, robotics, and energy tech.
This move shows how serious Tesla is about tapping into India's growing tech talent.
AI chip, reliability and battery roles
Tesla's new job openings include roles in AI chip design and reliability engineering: think the brains behind self-driving cars and advanced robots.
It is also looking for engineers to work with local suppliers on essential battery materials like nickel and lithium.
By bringing these high-impact jobs to India, Tesla is betting big on local expertise to power its next wave of innovation.