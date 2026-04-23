Tesla plans $25B capital spend to boost AI and autonomy

Tesla rolls out Model Y robotaxis

Tesla's putting serious money into things like robotaxis (hello, Cybercab!) and humanoid robots, which are central to its valuation.

Tesla has started rolling out Model Y robotaxis in Dallas and Houston, with plans to expand to more US states soon, and the Dutch vehicle authority RDW has notified the European Commission of its plan to seek European Union-wide approval for the Full Self-Driving software system.

As Taneja put it, "We are in a very big capital investment phase, which is going to start now and would last a couple of years," even if it means tighter cash now.