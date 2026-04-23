Tesla posts $22.4B Q1 revenue, plans over $25B AI investment
Business
Tesla just posted $22.4 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, came in slightly below Wall Street expectations.
Even with a tough electric vehicle market, Elon Musk says Tesla is ramping up investment, planning to spend over $25 billion this year on AI, robotics, and self-driving technology.
This includes rolling out the fully autonomous Cybercab and expanding robotaxi trials in cities like Dallas and Houston.
Tesla energy strong on grid-scale batteries
While cars get the spotlight, Tesla's energy division had a strong quarter too.
Energy generation and storage business thanks to big demand for grid-scale battery systems, helping balance out some of the pressure in its car business.