Tesla posts $22.4B Q1 revenue, plans over $25B AI investment Business Apr 23, 2026

Tesla just posted $22.4 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2026, came in slightly below Wall Street expectations.

Even with a tough electric vehicle market, Elon Musk says Tesla is ramping up investment, planning to spend over $25 billion this year on AI, robotics, and self-driving technology.

This includes rolling out the fully autonomous Cybercab and expanding robotaxi trials in cities like Dallas and Houston.