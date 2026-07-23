Tesla's Q2 revenue jumps 26% but profitability still a concern
What's the story
Tesla has reported a strong recovery in its financial performance for the second quarter of 2026. The company sold 480,126 vehicles during the period, a 25% increase over Q2 2025. This impressive delivery figure comes after two years of declining demand and sales. However, Tesla is still facing challenges with its profitability and cash flow due to heavy investments in AI infrastructure and robotics.
Financials
Tesla's net income and revenues for Q2 2026
Tesla reported a net income of $1.11 billion on revenues of $28.2 billion for the quarter ending June 30.
This marks a 26% jump in revenue and a 5% decline in profits from Q2 2025, when the company had posted a net income of $1.17 billion on revenues of $22.5 billion.
Tesla posted negative free cash flow worth $1.1 billion due to high capital expenditures exceeding its operating revenues during this period.
Expenditure details
Cash on hand and capital expenditures
Tesla said it had $43.5 billion in cash on hand. Its capital expenditures for the quarter were up 142% year-on-year to $5.7 billion.
The company is investing heavily in AI infrastructure, robotics, and manufacturing projects as part of its long-term strategy to become a leader in these fields.
Business performance
Automotive gross margins and energy business revenue
Tesla's automotive gross margins, which indicate revenue after deducting direct manufacturing costs, stood at 16.3% in Q2 2026.
This is an improvement over the 15% margins in Q2 2025 but a decline from the 19.2% recorded in Q1 of this year.
Meanwhile, Tesla's energy business also saw a boost with $3.1 billion in revenue from energy generation and storage, a 13% increase over Q2 2025.
Project progress
Autonomous vehicle project and robotaxi operations
Tesla's autonomous vehicle project has not progressed as quickly as CEO Elon Musk had hoped.
The company recently launched robotaxi operations in Orlando and Tampa, Florida, but a crowdsourced tracker shows only a few cars were available.
Tesla remains optimistic about its future prospects and is committed to long-term value creation through its investments in AI technology.