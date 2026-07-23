Tesla's Q2 revenue jumps 26% but profitability still a concern

Tesla reported a net income of $1.11 billion on revenues of $28.2 billion for the quarter ending June 30.

This marks a 26% jump in revenue and a 5% decline in profits from Q2 2025, when the company had posted a net income of $1.17 billion on revenues of $22.5 billion.

Tesla posted negative free cash flow worth $1.1 billion due to high capital expenditures exceeding its operating revenues during this period.