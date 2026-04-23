Tesla sees worldwide EV order spike amid rising gas prices Business Apr 23, 2026

Tesla is seeing a big spike in electric car orders worldwide, including in the US where buyers lost out on tax credits.

According to CFO Vaibhav Taneja, this rush is in part thanks to rising gas prices after Iran closed most traffic through the Strait of Hormuz after the U.S.-Iran conflict and pushed up energy costs, making gas cars look a lot less appealing.