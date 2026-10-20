Tesla shareholders to vote on Elon Musk's future and pay

Tesla is holding a major shareholder meeting on December 3 where investors will vote on whether Elon Musk stays CEO, along with the re-election of board chair Robyn Denholm and director JB Straubel.

There's also a big decision on Musk's proposed $158,359,009,867 stock-based pay for 2025.

Plus, shareholders will confirm the company's auditor.

If you were hoping for news about a Tesla-SpaceX merger: nothing on that front yet.