Tesla shareholders to vote on Elon Musk's future and pay
Tesla is holding a major shareholder meeting on December 3 where investors will vote on whether Elon Musk stays CEO, along with the re-election of board chair Robyn Denholm and director JB Straubel.
There's also a big decision on Musk's proposed $158,359,009,867 stock-based pay for 2025.
Plus, shareholders will confirm the company's auditor.
If you were hoping for news about a Tesla-SpaceX merger: nothing on that front yet.
Tesla launches retail investor voting program
Tesla is rolling out a fresh voting program for retail investors after this meeting, letting them set preferences ahead of time for future issues like mergers.
The meeting happens at Gigafactory Texas in Austin and online. If you owned Tesla shares by October 13, 2026, you can vote, so it's your chance to have a real say in how the company is run.