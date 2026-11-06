Tesla, SpaceX lose over $420 billion after US midterm results

Musk, who was the biggest donor to GOP candidates in the midterms with contributions exceeding $470 million, saw most of his supported candidates lose their races.

This includes Texas, where Democrats Senator-elect James Talarico and Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa defeated long-time Musk allies Ken Paxton and Greg Abbott.

The political shift has resulted in a decline in shares of both SpaceX (3.8% in premarket trading) and Tesla (3.6%).