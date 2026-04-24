Tesla's $25B AI and robotics plan sparks nearly 3% slide
Business
Tesla's stock slid nearly 3% after Tesla revealed the company will pour more than $25 billion into AI and robotics in 2026, a huge leap from last year's $8.53 billion spending.
This bold move is expected to push Tesla into negative free cash flow, despite a recent $1.44 billion surplus in the first quarter.
Investors uneasy over Tesla robotaxis plans
New investment is aimed at self-driving tech and robotics, but these projects are still early-stage.
Some investors are uneasy since, unlike tech giants with steady cloud or software revenue, Tesla is banking on future ideas like robotaxis and the Cybercab.
Analyst Seth Goldstein pointed out that without established high-margin businesses, there are real risks, leaving many to wonder if this gamble will pay off long term.