Tesla's $25B AI and robotics plan sparks nearly 3% slide

Investors uneasy over Tesla robotaxis plans

New investment is aimed at self-driving tech and robotics, but these projects are still early-stage.

Some investors are uneasy since, unlike tech giants with steady cloud or software revenue, Tesla is banking on future ideas like robotaxis and the Cybercab.

Analyst Seth Goldstein pointed out that without established high-margin businesses, there are real risks, leaving many to wonder if this gamble will pay off long term.