Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory meeting was secretly recorded, union rep caught
Tesla just filed a criminal complaint over the actions of an IG Metall representative, claiming a union rep secretly recorded a closed-door meeting at its Berlin Gigafactory last week.
The plant manager said the person was "caught in action."
Police later seized a computer and reports say the person was spotted recording with a laptop, and now local prosecutors are investigating if any laws were broken.
Tensions are high ahead of the works council elections
This all comes right before big works council elections at the factory in early March, where about 11,000 workers will vote on who represents them.
IG Metall says Tesla's complaint is just election drama.
Meanwhile, Tesla's been cutting jobs and sales have dropped sharply in Germany—so whoever wins this vote could shape pay and working conditions as the company faces some tough times.