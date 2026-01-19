Tesla's Dojo 3 supercomputer is back in action

What's the timeline?

Sample-production timing for the AI5 chip is not specified, nor is the timing for full-scale production; Tesla says it will use cutting-edge tech from TSMC and Samsung.

After that comes the AI6 chip, thanks to a huge $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Texas.

Elon Musk has said he is targeting a nine-month design cadence for future chips, mentioning AI7, AI8 and AI9 as examples.