Tesla's Dojo 3 supercomputer is back in action
Tesla is rebooting its Dojo 3 supercomputer project, aiming to level up its Full Self-Driving tech with a new AI5 chip.
Elon Musk says these chips will power massive training clusters, helping Tesla cars get smarter using real-world video data.
What's the timeline?
Sample-production timing for the AI5 chip is not specified, nor is the timing for full-scale production; Tesla says it will use cutting-edge tech from TSMC and Samsung.
After that comes the AI6 chip, thanks to a huge $16.5 billion deal with Samsung Texas.
Elon Musk has said he is targeting a nine-month design cadence for future chips, mentioning AI7, AI8 and AI9 as examples.
Why the change?
Last year, Tesla called it quits on Dojo 2—Musk even called it an "evolutionary dead end."
Now they're all-in on unified AI chips that handle both training and real-time tasks, making things simpler and more powerful for their self-driving systems.
Want to help build it?
Musk is inviting chip engineers to join Tesla's team—just send three bullet points about your toughest solved problems to their special email.
The post provided the address AI_Chips@Tesla.com for applicants.