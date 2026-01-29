Tesla's energy storage hits new record, outshines car business

In 2025, Tesla's energy storage division smashed its own record by deploying 46.7GWh—up 48% from last year. Just in the last quarter, they rolled out 14.2GWh and pulled in $12.8 billion from this side of the business, which now makes up nearly a quarter of Tesla's gross profit.

Energy storage is Tesla's new money-maker Tesla's batteries and solar panels are now more profitable than their cars, with a 29.8% gross margin—almost double what they make on vehicles.

The Megapack alone contributed $1.1 billion in gross profit last quarter, showing big batteries for the grid are a serious win.

Big growth ahead (but not without bumps) Tesla expects deferred revenue from ongoing projects to hit $4.96 billion this year—more than double what the company recognized in deferred revenue from storage projects in 2025—even as new laws cut Powerwall tax credits and tariffs push up battery costs.

Competition is heating up too, driving Megapack prices down.