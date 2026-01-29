Tesla's profits take a hit as it doubles down on AI and energy

While car sales struggled, Tesla 's energy storage business had a record year—deploying 46.7 GWh in 2025; its energy-storage revenue surged 25% in the most recent quarter. This boost helped balance out weaker automotive numbers and showed that Tesla isn't just about cars anymore.

Big bets on AI, robots, and what comes next

Looking ahead, Tesla is guiding about $20 billion in capital expenditures, some of which will support AI projects, self-driving tech, and its Optimus robot lineup.

The company also put $2 billion into Elon Musk's xAI startup and offers a Full Self-Driving subscription.

It's clear Tesla wants to be known for more than just electric vehicles—it's betting big on tech shaping the future.