Tewolde Gebremariam targets Air India profits despite ₹22,238 cr loss

Air India's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, has big plans to make the airline profitable.

He's focused on cutting costs and boosting what each flight earns, with strong support from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.

Instead of chasing quick wins, he wants steady, long-term growth, even as Air India and unit Air India Express incurred a consolidated net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26.