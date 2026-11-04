Tewolde Gebremariam targets Air India profits despite ₹22,238 cr loss
Air India's new CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, has big plans to make the airline profitable.
He's focused on cutting costs and boosting what each flight earns, with strong support from Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.
Instead of chasing quick wins, he wants steady, long-term growth, even as Air India and unit Air India Express incurred a consolidated net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26.
Air India CEO pushes network revamp
Since joining in September 2026, Gebremariam has pushed for a major network revamp: more flights from Mumbai to Europe and North America, plus exploring Bengaluru as a new hub.
Much of the foundational work required for its transformation has been completed.
He believes Air India can be a strong national brand with an opportunity to expand its presence among Indian travelers worldwide if these changes stick.