Thales sets up global R&D hub in India: Here's why

French tech giant Thales just launched a new research and development center in Bengaluru, making India one of only five countries to host its global R&D hubs. The move highlights India's growing role in high-tech innovation and comes as part of Thales's worldwide expansion.

What will the new R&D center focus on? The Bengaluru facility will focus on advanced tech like embedded AI, edge computing, real-time software, and open-source hardware.

It's all about pushing the boundaries of what's possible while supporting India's buzzing tech scene—plus, it lines up with the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.

Hiring and workforce in India The source does not state any hiring target or timeline for India. It also does not provide details on gender breakdown or intern hiring.