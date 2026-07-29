Thangamayil Jewellery net profit ₹85 cr as revenue rises 71%

Thangamayil Jewellery just posted a strong quarter: its net profit almost doubled to ₹85 crore compared to last year, thanks to a 71% jump in revenue (₹2,666 crore) and big gains in gold jewelry sales.

Non-gold segments like silver and diamonds also did well, growing 88% and adding ₹244 crore.

Same-store sales were up 44%, with the company running 66 outlets as of June.