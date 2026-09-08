The Economic Times expands 2026 awards with 2 new categories
The Economic Times is shaking things up for its 2026 Product of the Year Awards by adding two new categories: Make in India Product of the Year and Sustainable Product of the Year.
These aim to spotlight homegrown innovations that stand out in design, tech, or manufacturing, and products that genuinely help the environment.
The move puts a bigger focus on solving real-world problems and broader value and real-world impact.
New categories stress data-backed impact
The Make in India category is all about recognizing products built and developed in India that have made a big impact, backed by demonstrated market performance.
Meanwhile, the Sustainable Product category highlights creations with proven environmental benefits (think clean mobility or resource-saving tech), with hard data to back them up.
Both categories encourage companies to show how their ideas are making a difference for society and sustainability, not just chasing headlines.