The Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027 honor HR leaders
Business
The The Economic Times HR Excellence Awards 2027 are spotlighting the people behind smarter hiring.
The 2027 edition's focus is honoring HR leaders who are building strong talent pipelines and making recruitment more effective: moves that really shape how companies grow.
Talent acquisition category highlights strategic hiring
Today's talent acquisition leaders do way more than just fill open jobs. They're planning for future skills, improving how companies hire, and making sure new hires fit long-term goals.
The Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year category at the ET HR Excellence Awards 2027 highlights these game-changers, showing how great hiring connects directly to business success: think faster hires and better candidate experiences.