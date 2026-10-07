The Economic Times launches Make in India product award

The Economic Times just rolled out its "ET Make in India Product of the Year Award" within the broader "ET Product of the Year 2026" program, spotlighting products that really show off India's skills in design, engineering, and manufacturing.

The goal? To put a bigger spotlight on India as a global player in innovation and product development.

If you've got a product with India-based design, engineering, or manufacturing content, live in the market, and supported by evidence of adoption, growth, usage or commercial results, launched or significantly upgraded between January 2025 and September 2026, you're eligible to enter.