The Economic Times lists nominees for 12th Startup Awards
The Economic Times just dropped its list of nominees for the 12th Startup Awards, spotlighting India's most exciting young companies.
Since 2015, these awards have celebrated innovation and hustle: past winners include Freshworks, Lenskart, Zomato, Delhivery, and Swiggy.
Winners will be picked by a jury led by Wipro's executive chairman Rishad Premji on August 25 in Bengaluru.
Shortlists span startups investors and innovators
This year's "Startup of the Year" shortlist features Porter, Skyroot Aerospace, Rapido, Meesho, Groww, and Sarvam.
The Midas Touch award, honoring investors with big exits, includes Shailesh Lakhani, Manu Chandra, Anu Hariharan, and Mukesh Bansal.
Other categories like Bootstrap Champ and Top Innovator highlight just how diverse and creative India's startup scene has become.