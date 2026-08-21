The Economic Times lists nominees for 12th Startup Awards

The Economic Times just dropped its list of nominees for the 12th Startup Awards, spotlighting India's most exciting young companies.

Since 2015, these awards have celebrated innovation and hustle: past winners include Freshworks, Lenskart, Zomato, Delhivery, and Swiggy.

Winners will be picked by a jury led by Wipro's executive chairman Rishad Premji on August 25 in Bengaluru.