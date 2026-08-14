The Economic Times relaunches Product of the Year Awards 2026
Business
The Economic Times is back with its Product of the Year Awards for 2026, spotlighting products that actually deliver value and make a difference.
If your product launched or got a major upgrade from January 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026, and is currently available in India and has real results to show, this is your shot.
The focus is on what works in the real world, not just flashy launches.
Industry experts judge 25+ categories
There are 25+ categories, from AI platforms to fintech and consumer tech.
Industry experts will judge submissions based on execution, impact, adoption, and innovation, so only proven winners make the cut.
Winning means more than bragging rights; you'll get a platform to showcase your success to customers, partners, and investors.