The Economic Times to spotlight HR tech at ET awards
Business
The Economic Times is gearing up to spotlight the coolest new HR and workplace tech at the ET Product of the Year Awards 2026.
These awards are all about recognizing products that make work life better: think smarter hiring tools, smoother payroll, and platforms that help teams thrive.
Winners will be chosen for their creativity, real-world impact, and how well they're actually used.
Eligibility: India availability Jan 2025-Sep 2026
To be in the running, products need to have launched or gotten a big upgrade between January 2025 and September 2026, and they must be available in India.
The awards cover everything from HR management systems to recruitment apps.
For HR tech creators, this is a chance to stand out for making work more efficient (and way more enjoyable) for everyone involved.