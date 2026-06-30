The Guardian is creating 55 permanent roles amid multimillion-pound push
Business
The Guardian is creating 55 new permanent jobs across its UK US and Australian teams over the next year.
This big move is part of a multimillion-pound push to level up its digital, video, and experimental journalism: think more video content, deeper features, and fresh takes on sports and investigations.
Katharine Viner says expansion tackles misinformation
Editor in Chief Katharine Viner says this expansion is all about using creative journalism to tackle misinformation.
The plan includes investing in tech, analytics, and product teams for long-term stability.
The US office will launch a dedicated video team while Australia becomes a social media hub, both aiming to connect with more people worldwide as media habits keep changing.