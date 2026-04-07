The Hindu Deep Tech Summit highlights startups pitching live funding
The Hindu Deep Tech Summit just wrapped up, bringing together some of India's most creative startups for a live funding round.
Founders from deep tech, health, AI, and mobility pitched fresh ideas to investors: think Chittam, Edio Innovations, and Pulse Lavage tackling industry problems, while Torus Motion and Reflow Technologies focused on sustainable engineering.
AI-driven teams like OrzuLife and Mikaela.ai showed off the latest in automation.
Summit panel says investor support essential
A panel including Kalpana Sastry and Satish Ganeshan looked for pitches with real market need, room to grow, and something that sets them apart.
Startups with clear stories and realistic plans stood out.
The big takeaway? Investor support is key if these innovations are going to make a real impact in the future of deep tech.