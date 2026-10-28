The Hindu opens Best Places to Work India 2027 entries
Business
Looking for the coolest workplaces in India? The Hindu Best Places to Work 2027 Awards are now taking entries.
Companies just need a quick 10-minute sign-up, and employees complete a brief, anonymous survey in less than 5 minutes before February 26, 2027, to see how they stack up as an employer; it's all about measuring how happy and engaged their teams really are.
WorkL: India engagement 78%, satisfaction falls
WorkL's latest numbers show employee engagement in India has slipped to 78% this year, with job satisfaction also on the decline.
Fast-paced AI adoption at work hasn't helped either, especially when it comes to feeling recognized or empowered.