The Leela Palaces return to profit, announce new hotels coming
The Leela Palaces just pulled off a big comeback, posting a ₹8.76 crore profit for April-June 2025—way up from last year's ₹75 crore loss.
Revenue climbed to ₹275 crore, and CEO Anuraag Bhatnagar credits the boost to higher room earnings and stronger overall performance.
Bandra Kurla Complex project in Mumbai
Total revenue jumped 25% and EBITDA shot up 63%, thanks to a 20% rise in RevPAR (basically, how much each room earns).
The brand now runs 13 hotels across India and isn't slowing down—new ultra-luxury hotels are coming soon, including a major project in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and luxury serviced apartments near the airport by FY27.