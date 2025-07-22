The Leela Palaces return to profit, announce new hotels coming

Bandra Kurla Complex project in Mumbai

Total revenue jumped 25% and EBITDA shot up 63%, thanks to a 20% rise in RevPAR (basically, how much each room earns).

The brand now runs 13 hotels across India and isn't slowing down—new ultra-luxury hotels are coming soon, including a major project in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex and luxury serviced apartments near the airport by FY27.