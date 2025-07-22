Coca-Cola to launch US cane sugar version in fall
Coca-Cola is rolling out a new cola made with US cane sugar for the first time, landing in stores this fall.
The news dropped during Coke's Q2 earnings on July 22, 2025, and follows a recent claim by Donald Trump that he pushed the company to make the switch.
This new drink joins Coke's usual lineup, which still uses high-fructose corn syrup.
While Mexican Coke (with cane sugar) is already sold in the US at higher prices, this will be the first homegrown version.
Nutrition-wise, swapping sweeteners doesn't make soda any healthier—experts remind us that too much sugar of any kind isn't great for you.
Coca-Cola just reported solid numbers: revenue hit $12.5 billion (up 1% from last year), and profits jumped 58% to $3.8 billion.
The company seems pretty upbeat as it adds another option for fans looking for something a little different on shelves soon.