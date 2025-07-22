Coca-Cola to launch US cane sugar version in fall

The new drink joins Coke's usual lineup

This new drink joins Coke's usual lineup, which still uses high-fructose corn syrup.

While Mexican Coke (with cane sugar) is already sold in the US at higher prices, this will be the first homegrown version.

Nutrition-wise, swapping sweeteners doesn't make soda any healthier—experts remind us that too much sugar of any kind isn't great for you.