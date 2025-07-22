NSDL's ₹4,000 crore IPO to value firm at $1.85 billion
NSDL is set to launch its IPO from July 30 to August 1, aiming to raise about $463 million (₹4,000 crore) by selling shares owned by big players like IDBI Bank and SBI.
This step is expected to value the company at roughly $1.85 billion (₹16,000 crore).
What does NSDL do?
Founded in 1996, NSDL is basically India's go-to place for storing stocks digitally—think of it as a super secure locker for your shares.
It handles over 38 million demat accounts and works with more than 64,500 companies.
NSDL was the first to bring electronic securities to India and plays a key role in keeping trading smooth and safe.
Historic IPO
This is only the second time an Indian depository has gone public—the last was CDSL back in 2017.
The listing is managed by top banks like ICICI Securities and Axis Capital.
SEBI has given them until July 31, 2025, to get listed, making this a milestone moment for India's financial markets.