NSDL's ₹4,000 crore IPO to value firm at $1.85 billion

Founded in 1996, NSDL is basically India's go-to place for storing stocks digitally—think of it as a super secure locker for your shares. It handles over 38 million demat accounts and works with more than 64,500 companies. NSDL was the first to bring electronic securities to India and plays a key role in keeping trading smooth and safe.

Historic IPO

This is only the second time an Indian depository has gone public—the last was CDSL back in 2017.

The listing is managed by top banks like ICICI Securities and Axis Capital.

SEBI has given them until July 31, 2025, to get listed, making this a milestone moment for India's financial markets.