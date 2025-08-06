The Oberoi Group is launching 4 new hotels in India Business Aug 06, 2025

The Oberoi Group (via EIH Limited) is adding four fresh hotels across Goa, Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Hyderabad.

Expect everything from a cozy 20-room wildlife retreat near Gir National Park to a big 220-room Oberoi in Hyderabad.

Plus, there are new Trident hotels coming up at Nandi Hills and near Fort Aguada in Goa—so more options for your next getaway.