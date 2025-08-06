The Oberoi Group is launching 4 new hotels in India
The Oberoi Group (via EIH Limited) is adding four fresh hotels across Goa, Bengaluru, Gujarat, and Hyderabad.
Expect everything from a cozy 20-room wildlife retreat near Gir National Park to a big 220-room Oberoi in Hyderabad.
Plus, there are new Trident hotels coming up at Nandi Hills and near Fort Aguada in Goa—so more options for your next getaway.
EIH's ambitious plan for the next few years
These launches are just the start: EIH wants to open 25 new properties by 2030, including 22 hotels and three pretty cool luxury boats.
The plan covers both Indian hotspots and international cities like London, Egypt, Bhutan, Nepal, and Saudi Arabia—adding 2,033 rooms to their lineup.
Notable upcoming openings in 2025
Looking ahead to 2025, you'll see The Oberoi Rajgarh Palace opening in Khajuraho and two Oberoi Nile Dahabeyas offering an ultra-luxurious cruising experience on the Nile.
With recent openings like The Oberoi Vindhyavilas Wildlife Resort in Bandhavgarh too, it's clear they're all-in on luxe wildlife experiences and immersive stays.