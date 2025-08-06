PVR INOX narrows losses as more people flock to theaters

A bunch of hit films (10 crossed ₹100 crore, three even topped ₹200 crore) pulled in audiences across Hindi, Hollywood, and regional languages. Their 'Blockbuster Tuesdays' deal—₹99 tickets—attracted nearly a million new or returning moviegoers on weekdays. Plus, food and drink sales jumped 10% to ₹148 crore.

Looking ahead: More screens and strong film lineup in August

PVR INOX added 20 new screens using franchise models (no closures), now running 1,745 screens in 111 cities.

MD Ajay Bijli says he's feeling good about FY26 thanks to strong upcoming releases—and July saw the most admissions in a year and a half, hinting that movie nights are truly making a comeback.