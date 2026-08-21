The Standard to grow Bengaluru office to nearly 400 employees

The Standard's Chief Information and Technology Officer Greg Chandler says the company is doubling down on innovation by insourcing key skills like AI and data analytics, thanks to India's rich talent pool.

He adds that the Bengaluru center boosts what its US teams do, without replacing anyone: "The role India plays is to increase our capacity and accelerate the work we are already doing, not to displace existing teams or capabilities elsewhere in the organization," he said.

Globally, The Standard employs just under 6,000 people globally and brings in around $6 billion a year.