The Trade Desk stock jumps 20% after CEO's $148 million purchase

TTD's comeback is fueled by more than just the CEO's confidence. News of possible partnership talks with OpenAI could mean big things for their ad tech game. This all comes amid recent volatility, with the stock down over the past year.

Analysts divided on TTD's future, but the stock is 1

Analysts are split on where TTD could go next, with price targets ranging from $23 to as high as $148.

So if you're watching tech stocks or curious about AI-powered advertising, this is one to keep an eye on.