The Wealth Company confirms NSE EGR participation pending approval
The Wealth Company, from the Pantomath Group, has confirmed in principle its participation in India's Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) platform on the National Stock Exchange.
This move, pending regulatory approval, means gold investments are getting a fresh upgrade: EGRs are digital receipts backed by real gold, with standardized purity and pricing.
It's a big step toward making gold investing more transparent and accessible.
EGRs enable safer demat gold purchases
The EGR platform lets you invest in gold through your demat account, so it's way easier and safer than buying physical gold.
NSE's CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan says having AMCs like The Wealth Company on board makes the system stronger and builds trust.
Since a significant portion of gold buying in India still happens through local markets, this shift could help bring more people into formal, regulated markets, with consistent pricing and quality.