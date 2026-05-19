The Wealth Company confirms NSE EGR participation pending approval

EGRs enable safer demat gold purchases

The EGR platform lets you invest in gold through your demat account, so it's way easier and safer than buying physical gold.

NSE's CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan says having AMCs like The Wealth Company on board makes the system stronger and builds trust.

Since a significant portion of gold buying in India still happens through local markets, this shift could help bring more people into formal, regulated markets, with consistent pricing and quality.