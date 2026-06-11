Theker raises $85 million to push smart robots into industry Business Jun 11, 2026

Big news for Spain's tech scene: Theker, an AI robotics firm out of Barcelona, just landed $85 million in fresh funding.

Led by CRV and backed by Samsung and luxury giant LVMH, the cash will help Theker push its smart robots into industrial tasks and environments, making industrial work faster and more efficient.

This move puts Theker firmly on the map as a major player in AI robotics.