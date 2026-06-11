Theker raises $85 million to push smart robots into industry
Business
Big news for Spain's tech scene: Theker, an AI robotics firm out of Barcelona, just landed $85 million in fresh funding.
Led by CRV and backed by Samsung and luxury giant LVMH, the cash will help Theker push its smart robots into industrial tasks and environments, making industrial work faster and more efficient.
This move puts Theker firmly on the map as a major player in AI robotics.
Amazon plans €18 billion Spanish investment
Theker's win fits right into Spain's growing reputation as a tech hub.
Amazon recently announced plans to invest €18 billion ($20.7 billion) to expand data centers and speed up AI development across the country.
With big names pouring money in, Spain is quickly becoming one of Europe's go-to places for innovation and high-tech growth.