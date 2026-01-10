Thematic mutual funds took a hit in 2025—here's what went down

Why does this matter?

If you're tracking trends or thinking about investing, it's a reminder that sector-focused funds can swing wildly—big gains one year can turn into losses the next.

Some sectors like auto, banking, and energy still managed double-digit growth (up to 18%), but even those numbers were lower than before.

Meanwhile, global uncertainty—think "Trump tantrums"—hit export-heavy sectors like IT hard and left cyclical bets exposed when the hype faded.