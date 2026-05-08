Thermax Limited shares surge 12% after strong Q4 FY26 results

Thermax nets ₹244.3cr, ₹1,600cr boiler win

Net profit rose 19% year over year to ₹244.3 crore, easily beating forecasts.

Revenue was up 12.5%, and the board even proposed a ₹14-per-share final dividend.

Strong orders from industrial products and infrastructure helped, plus a big ₹1,600 crore boiler package win.

While most segments performed well, chemicals struggled with higher costs, and green solutions faced some project overrun costs, but overall results left investors feeling upbeat.