Thermax projects data center cooling business to more than double
Business
Thermax, a major engineering company, says its data center cooling business is set to more than double as artificial intelligence drives a boom in new data centers.
CEO Ashish Bhandari points out the US as its biggest growth market right now.
Thermax wins US data center contract
Interest from the US has jumped in the last six months, and Thermax just landed a key contract supplying parts for an American data center, helping it grow beyond India.
The company is aiming for double-digit growth over the next five years, boosted by strong exports and new facilities abroad, even as it keeps an eye on global challenges.