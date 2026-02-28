Thermax ups stake in IoT firm Exactspace to 51% Business Feb 28, 2026

Thermax just boosted its stake in Exactspace Technologies to 51% by investing ₹30.48 crore, which will make Exactspace its subsidiary upon completion of the agreed conditions.

The deal involved signing definitive agreements on February 27, 2026, with the 51% stake to be acquired subject to completion of agreed conditions, and marks a big step from their earlier 15.17% holding.