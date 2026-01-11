Spain, Germany, and Belgium emerging as India's key export destinations

Spain, Germany, Belgium , and Poland are fast becoming important export markets for Indian goods in the European Union (EU), data from India's commerce ministry shows. The figures show a remarkable growth in exports to these countries during the April-November period of this fiscal year. Spain has emerged as a particularly high-growth market with exports rising by over 56% during this period.

Market expansion Exports to Spain witness significant growth India's exports to Spain grew by over 56% in the April-November period of this fiscal year, reaching $4.7 billion from $3 billion during the same period last fiscal. This growth has increased Spain's share in India's total exports to 2.4%, a gain of 0.5%, the highest among European partners during this time.

Steady growth Germany remains a stable market India's exports to Germany also saw a 9.3% increase from $6.8 billion to $7.5 billion during the eight months of this fiscal year. "With a 2.6% share in India's total exports and a positive share gain of 0.2% points, Germany continues to provide stable demand for Indian products," an official said, highlighting the importance of this European nation in India's export strategy.