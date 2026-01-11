Spain, Germany, and Belgium emerging as India's key export destinations
What's the story
Spain, Germany, Belgium, and Poland are fast becoming important export markets for Indian goods in the European Union (EU), data from India's commerce ministry shows. The figures show a remarkable growth in exports to these countries during the April-November period of this fiscal year. Spain has emerged as a particularly high-growth market with exports rising by over 56% during this period.
Market expansion
Exports to Spain witness significant growth
India's exports to Spain grew by over 56% in the April-November period of this fiscal year, reaching $4.7 billion from $3 billion during the same period last fiscal. This growth has increased Spain's share in India's total exports to 2.4%, a gain of 0.5%, the highest among European partners during this time.
Steady growth
Germany remains a stable market
India's exports to Germany also saw a 9.3% increase from $6.8 billion to $7.5 billion during the eight months of this fiscal year. "With a 2.6% share in India's total exports and a positive share gain of 0.2% points, Germany continues to provide stable demand for Indian products," an official said, highlighting the importance of this European nation in India's export strategy.
Export increase
Belgium and Poland also show growth
India's shipments to Belgium rose slightly from $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion during the April-November period of 2025-26. Meanwhile, exports to Poland grew by 7.6% to $1.82 billion during this period, up from $1.69 billion in April-November 2024. These figures indicate a positive trend for Indian goods in these European markets as well.