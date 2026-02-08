Cybersecurity breaches are a top risk for Indian companies: Survey
What's the story
Cybersecurity breaches and attacks have emerged as the biggest threat to the performance of Indian companies, a new survey has revealed. The FICCI-EY Risk Survey 2026 found that 51% of senior leaders consider it their biggest concern. Changing customer demands (49%) and geopolitical events (48%) are also major risks for businesses, according to the report.
Tech concerns
Technology risks tied to operational continuity
The survey, which collated responses from senior decision-makers across sectors, shows that technology risk is closely tied to operational continuity. A whopping 61% of respondents believe rapid technological change and digital disruption are impacting their competitive position. The same percentage (61%) also sees cyberattacks and data breaches as major financial and reputational risks for their organizations.
AI challenges
AI: A double-edged sword
Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a double-edged sword for India Inc. While 60% of respondents feel that poor adoption of emerging technologies, including AI, could hurt operational efficiency, 54% believe that risks associated with AI such as ethical and governance issues are not being managed properly. The survey was conducted among 137 senior decision-makers including CXOs, with the tech sector having the highest representation at 21%.
Operational challenges
Talent shortages a major concern
The survey highlighted major concerns over workforce dynamics. A majority of respondents (64%) think talent shortages and critical skill gaps could impact organizational performance, while 59% see weak succession planning as a threat to stability. On the regulatory front, 67% of respondents agreed that regulatory changes need to be addressed with 40% admitting that their compliance frameworks struggle to keep up with these shifts.
Environmental concerns
Climate change, ESG risks translate into financial exposure
Climate change and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) risks are also translating into financial exposure. Nearly 45% of respondents cited the financial impact of climate change as a major risk to their operations in India. Meanwhile, 44% believe non-compliance with ESG disclosure requirements could have a major impact on their organizations.