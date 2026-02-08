Cybersecurity breaches are a top risk for Indian companies: Survey

Cybersecurity breaches and attacks have emerged as the biggest threat to the performance of Indian companies, a new survey has revealed. The FICCI-EY Risk Survey 2026 found that 51% of senior leaders consider it their biggest concern. Changing customer demands (49%) and geopolitical events (48%) are also major risks for businesses, according to the report.

Tech concerns Technology risks tied to operational continuity The survey, which collated responses from senior decision-makers across sectors, shows that technology risk is closely tied to operational continuity. A whopping 61% of respondents believe rapid technological change and digital disruption are impacting their competitive position. The same percentage (61%) also sees cyberattacks and data breaches as major financial and reputational risks for their organizations.

AI challenges AI: A double-edged sword Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a double-edged sword for India Inc. While 60% of respondents feel that poor adoption of emerging technologies, including AI, could hurt operational efficiency, 54% believe that risks associated with AI such as ethical and governance issues are not being managed properly. The survey was conducted among 137 senior decision-makers including CXOs, with the tech sector having the highest representation at 21%.

Advertisement

Operational challenges Talent shortages a major concern The survey highlighted major concerns over workforce dynamics. A majority of respondents (64%) think talent shortages and critical skill gaps could impact organizational performance, while 59% see weak succession planning as a threat to stability. On the regulatory front, 67% of respondents agreed that regulatory changes need to be addressed with 40% admitting that their compliance frameworks struggle to keep up with these shifts.

Advertisement