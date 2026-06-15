These Indian stocks could benefit from US-Iran peace deal
What's the story
The recent peace agreement between the United States and Iran has sparked a major rally in India's benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50. The indices opened sharply higher on Monday, with BSE Sensex surging almost 1,200 points or 1.59% to hit 76,725.27 at the opening bell. Nifty 50 also started on a strong note, rising by over 360 points or 1.53% to reach 23,984.85.
Market reaction
L&T, KEC International lead the rally
The peace deal has triggered a bull market, especially for major Indian stocks like L&T and KEC International. These companies have a strong foothold in the West Asia region, which has been volatile since the Iran war began about 3.5 months ago. Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that this peace agreement could be a long-term positive for India's economy and equity markets.
Company growth
L&T's share price jumps over 3.33%
L&T, India's largest infrastructure company, saw its share price rise over 3.33% to ₹4,184 apiece on the NSE in Monday's trading session. The company derives 37% of its order book from West Asia and received 33% of its order inflows from the region in the first nine months of FY26. Similarly, KEC International's share price also jumped over 3% to ₹520 per share after the US-Iran peace deal announcement.
Stock fluctuations
Adani Ports, rice exporters witness varied reactions
Adani Ports' share price also witnessed a marginal rise amid the bullish trend on Dalal Street. The stock gained 0.71% to ₹1,825 per share on the NSE. Rice exporters had mixed reactions with LT Foods trading in the red while KRBL's share price rose over 2.41% to ₹375.60 apiece on June 15.
Sector impact
Oil marketing companies' shares soar
Shares of oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) surged up to 4% after crude oil prices crashed over 5% on the US-Iran peace deal. HPCL's share price soared over 3.84% to ₹403.85 per share while BPCL and IOC shares rallied by 2.56% and 3.09%, respectively. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)'s shares also climbed by 4%, amid hopes of reopening airways shut due to conflict-related disruptions in the Middle East region.