These Indian stocks could benefit from US-Iran peace deal

Company growth

L&T's share price jumps over 3.33%

L&T, India's largest infrastructure company, saw its share price rise over 3.33% to ₹4,184 apiece on the NSE in Monday's trading session. The company derives 37% of its order book from West Asia and received 33% of its order inflows from the region in the first nine months of FY26. Similarly, KEC International's share price also jumped over 3% to ₹520 per share after the US-Iran peace deal announcement.