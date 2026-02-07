India-US trade deal: These items are subject to 18% tariff

India and the United States have announced an interim trade framework as a precursor to their Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). The framework was revealed after months of negotiations. It commits both nations to expand trade and reduce US reciprocal tariffs to 18%. Under this arrangement, India will cut or eliminate tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of other products.

Tariff details Reciprocal tariff on Indian exports In return, the US will impose a reciprocal tariff rate of 18% on Indian exports, with the possibility of further cuts as negotiations progress. The sectors covered by this tariff include textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor items, artisanal products, and certain machinery.

Tariff removal Removal of tariffs on Indian aircraft and parts The US has also agreed to remove tariffs on Indian aircraft and aircraft parts imposed under previous national security proclamations concerning aluminum, steel, and copper imports. This is part of a broader commitment by both countries to offer each other preferential market access in sectors of mutual interest on a sustained basis.

Market access Addressing non-tariff barriers and standards India has also agreed to tackle long-standing non-tariff barriers on US food and agricultural products, recognizing the necessity to resolve persistent market access concerns. The two countries will also discuss standards and conformity assessment procedures in mutually agreed sectors for improved ease of compliance. If either country changes agreed tariff levels in the future, the other country may change its commitments accordingly.

