This 4-watch Rolex set just sold for nearly $50M

The four unique Daytonas are made of precious metals and feature natural stone dials with gem-setting.

The "Winter" Daytona, which is platinum with a blue opal dial and lapis lazuli counters, was sold for $13.2M.

The "Autumn" Daytona in yellow gold with a mookaite dial and chrysoprase counters fetched $13.5M.

The "Spring" Daytona in white gold was sold for $9M, while the "Summer" Daytona in Everose gold with a turquoise dial and ruby counters went for an impressive $13.65M.