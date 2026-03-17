This humanoid robot is working full shifts at a factory

Digit's cost vs. human labor

Robots like Digit are already working with big names like Amazon and GXO Logistics, and they're getting cheaper fast.

Right now, Digit costs $10 to $25 an hour but could drop to just $2 to $3, way less than entry-level human wages at the plant.

As veteran worker Doug Thompson put it, "Efficiency is the name of the game and it's relentless."

Even Xiami is joining in, recently adding humanoid robots to its electric vehicle factory in Beijing.

It's clear: robots on the factory floor aren't sci-fi anymore. They're here and changing how work gets done.