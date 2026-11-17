Indian company gives employees day off to play GTA 6
What's the story
The hype around Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has reached a whole new level, with companies across the globe giving paid leaves to their employees. The latest to join the bandwagon is Indian interior design firm Inde by ChairsCarte. The company has announced a holiday for its employees, interns, and freelancers on November 19, in celebration of the game's release.
Announcement details
What Kishore said in his post
Kishore Shanmugam, the founder and CEO of Inde by ChairsCarte, took to Instagram to announce the holiday.
He said that employees have been waiting for years to play the new GTA game.
"Just a day off for a game we've waited years for. We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late-night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours," he wrote in his post.
Public reaction
People want to work for this company
The announcement has gone viral on social media, with many praising the company for its employee-friendly approach.
Some even joked about wanting to work for this interior design firm.
"From another country here, but congratulations on your attitude. All the best to your company," said one user while another asked, "Is there any vacancy? I wanna get into this company."
Global trend
Logitech also announced a day off for its employees
The trend of giving leaves for game releases isn't limited to India.
Just last week, Logitech announced a day off for its 7,000 global employees to play GTA 6.
Under the "Logi Game Day" initiative, all staff members, ranging from full-time employees to interns, can take one paid day off from now until this time next year to play any game they choose.