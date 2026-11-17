Kishore Shanmugam, the founder and CEO of Inde by ChairsCarte, took to Instagram to announce the holiday.

He said that employees have been waiting for years to play the new GTA game.

"Just a day off for a game we've waited years for. We grew up with Vice City, GTA V, late-night missions, cheat codes, and Rockstar worlds that made reality disappear for a few hours," he wrote in his post.